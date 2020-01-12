Analysts Anticipate Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $18.33 Million

Brokerages expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post sales of $18.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $12.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $32.30 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $15.74 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $62.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $55.00 million to $76.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $100.15 million, with estimates ranging from $74.18 million to $129.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $12.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their target price on shares of Theravance Biopharma from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Shares of NASDAQ TBPH traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 206,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,344. Theravance Biopharma has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $28.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 1.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.96.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TBPH. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Theravance Biopharma by 28,276.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 103,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after buying an additional 103,490 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 5.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 251,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 13,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 0.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 553,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 77.4% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 50,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 22,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Theravance Biopharma by 3.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,832,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $62,587,000 after purchasing an additional 116,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

