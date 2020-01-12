AmonD (AMON) Price Hits $0.0013 on Exchanges

AmonD (CURRENCY:AMON) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One AmonD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CPDAX, BitMart, Hanbitco and OKEx Korea. During the last week, AmonD has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. AmonD has a market capitalization of $800,989.00 and $54,712.00 worth of AmonD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AmonD Token Profile

AmonD’s launch date was August 10th, 2019. AmonD’s total supply is 7,600,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 596,903,377 tokens. The official website for AmonD is www.amond.cc . The official message board for AmonD is medium.com/amondofficial . AmonD’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AmonD Token Trading

AmonD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CPDAX, OKEx Korea, Hanbitco and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmonD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmonD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AmonD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

