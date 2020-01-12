Amicus Therapeutics’ (FOLD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird restated their buy rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) in a research note published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on FOLD. BidaskClub lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 4th. Cowen set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.96.

NASDAQ:FOLD traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.46. 2,729,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030,802. Amicus Therapeutics has a one year low of $7.11 and a one year high of $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 6.20 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.07. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.55.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.08. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.02% and a negative return on equity of 62.61%. The business had revenue of $48.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.84) earnings per share. Amicus Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,640. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $25,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 347,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,480,426.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 196,216 shares of company stock worth $1,912,331. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 22,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 22,860 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 37,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for various rare and orphan diseases. The company offers Galafold, an orally administered small molecule pharmacological chaperone for the treatment of Fabry disease. It is also conducting a Phase 1/2 clinical study of ATB200-02 for indications, including pompe disease.

