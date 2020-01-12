American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) Receives $58.24 Average Target Price from Brokerages

American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.24.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, December 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its holdings in American International Group by 145.2% in the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 591 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in American International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

AIG stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.03. 5,483,011 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,398,939. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. American International Group has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $58.66. The company has a market cap of $45.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.95.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $11.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 4.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that American International Group will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.40%.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

