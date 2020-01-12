American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $105.43

Shares of American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $105.43 and traded as high as $110.64. American Financial Group shares last traded at $109.56, with a volume of 7,144 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $109.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group Inc will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.43%.

In other American Financial Group news, insider Mckeon Brett sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.51, for a total value of $15,060,000.00. Also, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total transaction of $21,462,000.00. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 72.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 575 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

