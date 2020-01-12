Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) Receives €43.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Alstom SA (EPA:ALO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €43.50 ($50.58).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Deutsche Bank set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €41.00 ($47.67) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.00) price target on Alstom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of EPA ALO traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €43.09 ($50.10). 466,355 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 713,618. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of €39.60. Alstom has a one year low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a one year high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

