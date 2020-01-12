Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 416,500 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCZ. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 1,329.1% in the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,654 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 6,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II by 249.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,495 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 31,770 shares during the last quarter.

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

