Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.03

Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.03 and traded as high as $5.20. Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II shares last traded at $5.14, with a volume of 416,500 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 13th will be given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 10th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%.
About Allianzgi Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ)
AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
