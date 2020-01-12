Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) Receives $118.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.13.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALLE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allegion from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Bank of America set a $125.00 target price on shares of Allegion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

In related news, VP Timothy P. Eckersley sold 2,364 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.28, for a total value of $274,885.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Patrick S. Shannon sold 20,421 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.43, for a total transaction of $2,357,196.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,288 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,276 in the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Allegion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegion in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 191.0% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 582 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Allegion by 103.4% during the second quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALLE traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $123.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 466,043. Allegion has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $125.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.61. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $748.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.64 million. Allegion had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Allegion will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

About Allegion

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

