Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Albireo Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver and gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Albireo Pharma Inc., formerly known as BIODEL INC., is based in Boston, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ALBO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Albireo Pharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.25.

Shares of NASDAQ ALBO opened at $26.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.00 and a 200 day moving average of $23.46. Albireo Pharma has a 12-month low of $16.13 and a 12-month high of $38.69.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $1.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,881.86% and a negative return on equity of 62.69%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albireo Pharma will post -6.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 27.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,836 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Albireo Pharma during the second quarter worth $233,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 6.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 40.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,192 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate is A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

