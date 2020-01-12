Aeron (ARN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.42 Million

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Aeron has a total market capitalization of $2.42 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00001498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, Tidex, Binance and HitBTC. Over the last week, Aeron has traded 11% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002649 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012402 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $153.81 or 0.01907812 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00186920 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000598 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028097 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00120769 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Aeron

Aeron was first traded on August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero . The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . Aeron’s official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero

Buying and Selling Aeron

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Kucoin, HitBTC, IDAX, IDEX, Gate.io, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Coinrail, Radar Relay, Binance and Kuna. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeron should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aeron using one of the exchanges listed above.

