Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $20.40

Aegion Corp (NASDAQ:AEGN) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.40 and traded as high as $21.99. Aegion shares last traded at $21.68, with a volume of 4,030 shares traded.

AEGN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Aegion in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aegion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Aegion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.67.

The stock has a market cap of $676.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43.

Aegion (NASDAQ:AEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The company had revenue of $308.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.82 million. Aegion had a positive return on equity of 7.82% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aegion Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEGN. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aegion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Aegion by 33.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,902,604 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,739,000 after purchasing an additional 471,672 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Aegion by 11.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 288,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 29,906 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aegion during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $782,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Aegion by 8.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,517 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Aegion Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEGN)

Aegion Corporation provides technologies to maintain, rehabilitate, and strengthen infrastructure in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Corrosion Protection, and Energy Services. The company offers various solutions for rehabilitating and maintaining aging or deteriorating infrastructure; protecting new infrastructure from corrosion; and providing integrated professional services in engineering, procurement, construction, maintenance, and turnaround services for oil and natural gas companies.

