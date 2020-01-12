Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (AVK) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 on January 31st

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd (NYSE:AVK) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has raised its dividend by an average of 7.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

NYSE:AVK opened at $15.66 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc Fd has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $15.71.

Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

