Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Upgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ADBE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Adobe to $345.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Griffin Securities upped their target price on Adobe from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Adobe in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $305.00 target price (up from $295.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $330.50.

NASDAQ ADBE traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,476,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,119,228. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.17 and its 200 day moving average is $295.67. Adobe has a twelve month low of $231.96 and a twelve month high of $343.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.11.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The software company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.27, for a total value of $302,667.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,625.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.71, for a total value of $809,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 49,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,255,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,712 shares of company stock valued at $12,554,146 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 17,012.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,916,308 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,153,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,422 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Adobe by 37.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,973,766 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,349,470,000 after buying an additional 2,174,047 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,079,637 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,127,000,000 after buying an additional 972,817 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after buying an additional 887,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,950,101 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,047,848,000 after acquiring an additional 812,144 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

