Acute Angle Cloud Trading Up 17.7% This Week (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges including HADAX, BiteBTC, LBank and CoinTiger. Acute Angle Cloud has a market cap of $376,751.00 and $2.01 million worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded 17.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8,093.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $143.94 or 0.01778140 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.94 or 0.03272788 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.61 or 0.00625171 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.84 or 0.00726782 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010751 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00069506 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00436173 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Acute Angle Cloud’s official website is acuteangle.com . Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Acute Angle Cloud

Acute Angle Cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinTiger, OKEx, HADAX and BiteBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

