Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,599,779 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 385% from the previous session’s volume of 1,566,153 shares.The stock last traded at $2.18 and had previously closed at $1.86.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Svb Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Leerink Swann raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Aclaris Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.63.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.80). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,165.39% and a negative return on equity of 83.22%. The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 million. Analysts predict that Aclaris Therapeutics Inc will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACRS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 199.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,867,838 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 30,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

About Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS)

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

