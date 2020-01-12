AceD Price Hits $0.0032 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One AceD coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, AceD has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar. AceD has a market capitalization of $32,730.00 and approximately $1.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00005613 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dollar International (DOLLAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003423 BTC.

SmartFox (FOX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD Profile

AceD (ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 10,112,822 coins and its circulating supply is 10,076,422 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com

Buying and Selling AceD

AceD can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

