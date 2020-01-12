Acasti Pharma’s (ACST) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their buy rating on shares of Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Echelon Wealth Partners currently has a $4.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ACST. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acasti Pharma from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Acasti Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of ACST opened at $2.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.19 and a 200-day moving average of $1.98. Acasti Pharma has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $3.08.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). On average, research analysts forecast that Acasti Pharma will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Acasti Pharma by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 253,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Acasti Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. 3.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acasti Pharma Company Profile

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of prescription drugs for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic that is in Phase III clinical trial to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

