AAR (NYSE:AIR) Rating Increased to Buy at SunTrust Banks

SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $56.00 price objective on the aerospace company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $48.00. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for AAR’s FY2021 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $54.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of AAR in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.20.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE AIR opened at $45.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.15. AAR has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $52.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.65.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $526.16 million. AAR had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. AAR’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,380,792.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David P. Storch sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.82, for a total transaction of $1,170,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 521,991 shares in the company, valued at $24,439,618.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,500 shares of company stock worth $2,491,545. Insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of AAR by 27.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AAR in the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AAR by 68.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514 shares during the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.