$85.61 Million in Sales Expected for Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to report sales of $85.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.91 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.30 million. Eagle Bancorp reported sales of $87.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year sales of $345.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $339.20 million to $349.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $360.38 million, with estimates ranging from $344.30 million to $381.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 32.62% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company had revenue of $87.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Eagle Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGBN traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,439. Eagle Bancorp has a 52 week low of $37.08 and a 52 week high of $60.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Eagle Bancorp Company Profile

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. It accepts business and personal checking, NOW, tiered savings, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement and investment sweep accounts; and time deposits.

