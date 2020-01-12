$526.19 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will report sales of $526.19 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $525.74 million and the highest is $526.63 million. Primerica posted sales of $487.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primerica.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.12. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $520.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

PRI stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $129.24. 149,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,835. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.22. Primerica has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.55%.

In other news, COO Gregory C. Pitts sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.11, for a total transaction of $387,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,682,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $268,020.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,055,311.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,449,690 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 40.7% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 7.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 26.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica during the second quarter valued at $10,112,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Primerica in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,032,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

