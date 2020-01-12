$441.45 Million in Sales Expected for Stepan (NYSE:SCL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to announce $441.45 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stepan’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $438.60 million and the highest is $444.30 million. Stepan posted sales of $466.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Stepan will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Stepan had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $451.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stepan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

Shares of NYSE:SCL traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $101.77. 95,971 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,037. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.33 and a 200-day moving average of $96.30. Stepan has a twelve month low of $76.75 and a twelve month high of $104.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.54%.

In related news, VP Arthur W. Mergner sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.20, for a total transaction of $377,257.60. Also, Director Gregory E. Lawton sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total transaction of $128,677.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,493.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Stepan by 51.9% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products.

