$4.23 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce sales of $4.23 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for General Mills’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.17 billion. General Mills posted sales of $4.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that General Mills will report full year sales of $17.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.08 billion to $17.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $17.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.00 billion to $17.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GIS shares. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on General Mills from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,274,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,923,731. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.25. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $41.08 and a fifty-two week high of $56.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

In related news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 18,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total value of $1,033,208.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,451,885.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GIS. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 24,698.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,313,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in General Mills by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,065,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,959,000 after purchasing an additional 483,080 shares in the last quarter. 69.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

