$264.84 Million in Sales Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) to post $264.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $263.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $266.50 million. CONMED posted sales of $242.44 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full year sales of $955.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $953.50 million to $956.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

CNMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. CONMED currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.50.

In other CONMED news, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total transaction of $1,294,469.54. Also, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,300.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Columbus Circle Investors purchased a new stake in CONMED during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,616,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of CONMED by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 66,310 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,376,000 after acquiring an additional 14,286 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 277,376 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,670,000 after purchasing an additional 5,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CNMD traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.96. The company had a trading volume of 286,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.31. CONMED has a 52 week low of $63.01 and a 52 week high of $116.81. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. CONMED’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

