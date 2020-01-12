22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Trading Down 6.5%

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) traded down 6.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.00 and last traded at $1.01, 1,990,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 13% from the average session volume of 1,754,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 229,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 109,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,453 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 71.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,321,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 20,529 shares during the period.

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

