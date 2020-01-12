$2.44 Billion in Sales Expected for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) This Quarter

Analysts expect BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) to announce $2.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for BorgWarner’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.41 billion to $2.47 billion. BorgWarner reported sales of $2.57 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BorgWarner will report full-year sales of $10.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.02 billion to $10.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $10.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.07 billion to $10.48 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow BorgWarner.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 7.43%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BorgWarner from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $41.00 price target on BorgWarner and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 46.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,531 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BWA stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,417. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.85. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $30.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 15.18%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

