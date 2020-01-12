$148.08 Million in Sales Expected for Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Synergy Resources Corporation (NASDAQ:SRCI) to report $148.08 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Synergy Resources’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $136.10 million and the highest is $165.06 million. Synergy Resources posted sales of $190.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synergy Resources will report full year sales of $636.29 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $622.30 million to $673.82 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $659.05 million, with estimates ranging from $603.00 million to $767.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Synergy Resources.

Synergy Resources (NASDAQ:SRCI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $134.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.73 million.

SRCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lowered Synergy Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Synergy Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th.

Synergy Resources stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,262,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,671. Synergy Resources has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.18.

About Synergy Resources

SRC Energy Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2017, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 69.4 million barrels of oil and condensate, 559.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 64.0 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 551 net producing wells, as well as had 98,600 gross and 88,300 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

