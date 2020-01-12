$135.38 Million in Sales Expected for Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nextgen Healthcare Inc (NASDAQ:NXGN) to report sales of $135.38 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Nextgen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $132.21 million to $138.00 million. Nextgen Healthcare posted sales of $130.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nextgen Healthcare will report full year sales of $542.12 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.60 million to $545.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $568.00 million, with estimates ranging from $558.63 million to $579.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Nextgen Healthcare.

Nextgen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Nextgen Healthcare had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $134.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Nextgen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NXGN has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Nextgen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Nextgen Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Dougherty & Co raised shares of Nextgen Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextgen Healthcare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.44.

NASDAQ:NXGN traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 141,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,337. Nextgen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day moving average is $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,680,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,836,000 after purchasing an additional 398,771 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,564,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,739,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 706,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,349 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 504,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nextgen Healthcare by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices in the United States. The company's principal products include NextGen Enterprise EHR, which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

