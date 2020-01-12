$12.97 Million in Sales Expected for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ:CRON) to announce $12.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.11 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.31 million. Cronos Group posted sales of $4.24 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full year sales of $35.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $33.92 million to $37.01 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $131.10 million, with estimates ranging from $118.71 million to $152.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cronos Group had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 4,086.41%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.42 million.

CRON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.50 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. MKM Partners began coverage on Cronos Group in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Raymond James set a $12.00 price target on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price target on Cronos Group from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cronos Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.49.

NASDAQ:CRON traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.79. The company had a trading volume of 12,202,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,187,015. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $25.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -84.88 and a beta of 3.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.27.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,045,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cronos Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 11.57% of the company’s stock.

Cronos Group Company Profile

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations MMPR. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Read More: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cronos Group (CRON)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.