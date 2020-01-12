$1.34 Billion in Sales Expected for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) will announce sales of $1.34 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AMETEK’s earnings. AMETEK posted sales of $1.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMETEK will report full-year sales of $5.20 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMETEK.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 20.04%. AMETEK’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

AME has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.42.

In other AMETEK news, VP Thomas M. Montgomery sold 7,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $676,159.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,673.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elizebeth R. Varet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 89,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,653,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,506 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,221. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AME. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 67.8% during the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in AMETEK during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 30.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 197.6% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 613 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AME traded down $0.60 on Friday, reaching $100.76. The company had a trading volume of 840,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,433. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.35 and a 200-day moving average of $91.98. The company has a market capitalization of $23.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AMETEK has a one year low of $69.51 and a one year high of $102.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.02%.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. The company's Electronic Instruments segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process control instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

