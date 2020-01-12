0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Hits $0.0629 on Top Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $352,568.00 and $751,260.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One 0xBitcoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0629 or 0.00000773 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Mercatox and Hotbit.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.06001375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001168 BTC.

About 0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,608,250 tokens. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

