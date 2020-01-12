-$0.99 Earnings Per Share Expected for Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ETTX) will announce earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Entasis Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.10) and the highest is ($0.88). The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Entasis Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.37) to ($3.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($3.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($3.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Entasis Therapeutics.

Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.00 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ETTX shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Entasis Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ETTX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 29.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 4.3% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 46,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 1.8% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 141,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ETTX traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. 8,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,019. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 8.82 and a quick ratio of 8.82. Entasis Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $9.25.

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel antibacterial products. The firm develops a portfolio of innovative cures for serious drug-resistant bacterial infections. Its anti-infective discovery platform has produced a pipeline of differentiated programs, which is bacterial infections, including ETX2514SUL (targeting Acinetobacter baumannii infections), ETX0282CPDP (targeting Enterobacteriaceae infections), Non-Beta-lactam PBP inhibitor, and Zoliflodacin.

