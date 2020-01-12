$0.67 EPS Expected for Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Lovesac Co (NASDAQ:LOVE) will post earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lovesac’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.74. Lovesac posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lovesac will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.82) to ($0.70). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.51) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.40). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lovesac.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.03). Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 14.54% and a negative net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis.

LOVE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Lovesac in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lovesac from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Lovesac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Lovesac from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

NASDAQ LOVE traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $14.41. The stock had a trading volume of 236,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,350. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.59. Lovesac has a 52-week low of $10.33 and a 52-week high of $46.79.

In other news, COO Albert Jack Krause bought 6,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $100,399.68. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,793,377.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer bought 14,460 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.39 per share, with a total value of $208,079.40. Insiders have bought 23,776 shares of company stock valued at $345,304 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lovesac in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Lovesac by 196.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Tiverton Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lovesac during the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lovesac by 153.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. 83.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. It offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, footsac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

