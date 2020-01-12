$0.37 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to report $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.40. Stoneridge posted earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.92. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $203.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.21 million. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley set a $33.00 price target on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stoneridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,966,904 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $62,053,000 after buying an additional 62,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,734,460 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,722,000 after buying an additional 12,613 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 8,017.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,181,223 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $37,268,000 after buying an additional 1,166,672 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 264.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 778,415 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,559,000 after buying an additional 564,715 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 621,346 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,243,000 after buying an additional 17,257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Stoneridge stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. 150,567 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 162,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $815.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $24.97 and a 1 year high of $34.46.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

