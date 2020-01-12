$0.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) to post $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’ earnings. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs reported earnings per share of $0.19 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs will report full year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bright Scholar Education Holdngs.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.42). Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The firm had revenue of $711.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $590.21 million. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs’s quarterly revenue was up 82.6% on a year-over-year basis.

BEDU has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.80 to $9.80 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 1,230.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 30,102 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 153.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in the second quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 10.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEDU traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.86. The company had a trading volume of 26,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,204. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.53 and a beta of 1.28. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has a twelve month low of $8.40 and a twelve month high of $12.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.34.

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

