-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVA) will report earnings per share of ($0.30) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.14) and the lowest is ($0.46). The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full-year earnings of ($2.30) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.37) to ($1.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to $1.18. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $36.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.81 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

In related news, Director Anne S. Andrew bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.91 per share, with a total value of $148,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,650. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOVA. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $225,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $301,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter worth approximately $488,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NOVA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.18. 212,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,014. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.70.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

