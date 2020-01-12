$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) to announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Insulet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Insulet posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Insulet will report full-year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Insulet.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $192.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.50 million. Insulet had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PODD shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Insulet from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Leerink Swann restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.82.

Insulet stock traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.53. The company had a trading volume of 441,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,841. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $177.04 and its 200-day moving average is $153.39. Insulet has a fifty-two week low of $71.22 and a fifty-two week high of $187.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,650.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 6.21.

In related news, Director David A. Lemoine sold 2,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.24, for a total transaction of $493,856.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,207.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John A. Fallon sold 14,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total transaction of $2,632,075.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,598 shares of company stock valued at $5,346,687. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PODD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $122,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $204,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Integre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. The company offers Omnipod System, which consists of self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device (the pod) that delivers insulin into the body; and Personal Diabetes Manager, a handheld wireless device, which programs the Pod.

