Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Barclays set a $6.00 target price on Zynga and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynga from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine cut Zynga from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks began coverage on Zynga in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $7.18.

Shares of ZNGA traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,867,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,698,998. Zynga has a one year low of $4.21 and a one year high of $6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 331.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Zynga had a negative return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $345.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Zynga’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Zynga will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zynga news, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $73,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 716,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,398,702.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 7,789 shares of Zynga stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total value of $47,668.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,522.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,270,759 shares of company stock valued at $14,497,960. 9.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scout Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 8,723,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,119 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 59.9% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 11,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 1.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,522,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,062,000 after acquiring an additional 206,129 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Zynga by 16.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,790,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,419,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zynga during the third quarter valued at $85,000. 77.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

