Zacks: Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) has been given an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $9.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Universal Technical Institute an industry rank of 193 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

UTI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Universal Technical Institute from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Argus raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine raised Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Universal Technical Institute in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

UTI stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $7.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,656. Universal Technical Institute has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $8.00. The company has a market capitalization of $192.77 million, a P/E ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Technical Institute by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 22,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Universal Technical Institute during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Universal Technical Institute by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. 62.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

