Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) to “Strong-Buy”

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.90% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Westlake Chemical Partners LP is a manufacturer and supplier of petrochemicals, vinyls, polymers and building products. It focuses on offering ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen. Its offerings are used for a wide variety of consumer and industrial products, including food packaging, automotive products, coatings, pipes and residential construction materials. Westlake Chemical Partners LP is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Barclays raised shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

Shares of WLKP stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.80. 78,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,426. The firm has a market cap of $790.05 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.65. Westlake Chemical Partners has a fifty-two week low of $20.95 and a fifty-two week high of $26.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.71 and a current ratio of 5.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.98.

Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $249.93 million for the quarter. Westlake Chemical Partners had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO George J. Mangieri sold 5,000 shares of Westlake Chemical Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $114,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $503,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Westlake Chemical Partners by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the period. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,372,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westlake Chemical Partners

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on a spot or contract basis.

