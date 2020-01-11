Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Desjardins restated a buy rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.08.

TD stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,885. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $51.50 and a 1 year high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $101.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.49 and its 200-day moving average is $56.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 19.76%. The business had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.5605 per share. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $38,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $49,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 19.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

