Zacks Investment Research Reaffirms Sell Rating for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY)'s stock had its "sell" rating reissued by Zacks Investment Research in a report released on Saturday.

According to Zacks, “Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company whose principal subsidiary is Valley National Bank. Valley National Bank provides a full range of commercial and retail banking services through branch offices located in northern New Jersey. These services include the following: the acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits; extension of consumer, real estate, Small Business Administration and other commercial credits; title insurance; investment services; and full personal and corporate trust, as well as pension and fiduciary services. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

VLY traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,705,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,886,086. Valley National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.08.

Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $261.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the first quarter worth $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 93.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 56,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 27,049 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 16.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,874 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 7.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,605,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,207,000 after purchasing an additional 472,920 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Valley National Bancorp by 69.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 40,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Valley National Bank that provides commercial, retail, trust, and investment services. The company operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

