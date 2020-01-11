Zacks Investment Research Lowers GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GlycoMimetics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. The company focused on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It product pipeline includes GMI-170, GMI-1271, E-selectin and CXCR4 antagonist, GMI-1051 and GMI-1070 at different clinical phases. GlycoMimetics, Inc. is based in Gaithersburg, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on GLYC. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $6.00) on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of GlycoMimetics in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLYC traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.86. The company had a trading volume of 207,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 16.75 and a quick ratio of 16.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.37 million, a P/E ratio of -4.11 and a beta of 2.58. GlycoMimetics has a one year low of $2.64 and a one year high of $13.56.

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.08. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GlycoMimetics will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GlycoMimetics during the second quarter valued at $56,816,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 10.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,896,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,553,000 after acquiring an additional 365,096 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 0.6% during the second quarter. AXA now owns 930,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,092,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 467,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GlycoMimetics by 1,377.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 231,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 215,760 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GlycoMimetics Company Profile

GlycoMimetics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in the United States. The company's advanced drug candidate, rivipansel, is a pan-selectin antagonist, which is developed for the treatment of vaso-occlusive crisis in sickle cell disease and is in a Phase III clinical trial, conducted by its strategic collaboration with Pfizer Inc It is also developing uproleselan, an E-selectin antagonist that is evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial as a potential treatment for acute myeloid leukemia (AML), as well as Phase III trial to treat relapsed/refractory AML.

