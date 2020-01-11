Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) to Strong Sell

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. Western Gas Equity Partners, LP is based in The Woodlands, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.75.

NYSE WES traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.03. 2,056,379 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,651,612. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.36 and its 200-day moving average is $23.76. Western Midstream Partners has a 1 year low of $17.46 and a 1 year high of $35.75. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $666.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James R. Crane acquired 71,041 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,292,235.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,075,346.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WES. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 18.0% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 297,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $7,399,000 after buying an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cincinnati Insurance Co. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 19.6% in the third quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Co. now owns 103,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after buying an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 37.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 24,293,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $604,660,000 after buying an additional 6,677,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.44% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, compressing, treating, stabilizing, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil primarily in the United States. It is also involved in the gathering and disposing of produced water; and buying and selling of natural gas.

