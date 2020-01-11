Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a neutral rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.22.

Atara Biotherapeutics stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.52. The company had a trading volume of 453,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,064. The firm has a market cap of $918.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 9.56 and a current ratio of 9.56. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.38 and a 1 year high of $41.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.73.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -5.45 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,103,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,068,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871,487 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Great Point Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,060,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Atara Biotherapeutics by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 80,227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,924 shares in the last quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc, an off-the-shelf T-cell immunotherapy company, develops treatments for patients with cancer, autoimmune, and viral diseases in the United States. It is developing tabelecleucel, a T-cell immunotherapy that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rituximab-refractory epstein-barr virus (EBV) associated post-transplant lymphoproliferative disorder, as well as other EBV associated hematologic and solid tumors, including nasopharyngeal carcinoma.

