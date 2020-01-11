Zacks Investment Research Downgrades A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S operates as a shipping company. It operates container vessels, tankers, supply ships, special vessels, APM terminials and oil drilling rigs. A.P. Moeller-Maersk A/S is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AMKBY. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR in a research note on Friday, November 29th. They set an underweight rating on the stock. Finally, DNB Markets cut shares of A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $7.50.

AMKBY traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.64. 49,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,433. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR has a twelve month low of $5.07 and a twelve month high of $7.64. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.80 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.15.

A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 15th. The transportation company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 2.87%. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that A P MOLLER-MAER/ADR will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation services, container services, and container storage, as well as transhipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands.

