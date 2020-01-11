Zacks: Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) Given $7.50 Average Target Price by Brokerages

Shares of Drive Shack Inc (NYSE:DS) have been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $7.50 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Drive Shack an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Drive Shack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Drive Shack from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Drive Shack in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Drive Shack news, Director Research Corp Acacia purchased 91,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $375,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 91,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $375,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,053,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,927 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Drive Shack by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 421,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 103,715 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 3rd quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Drive Shack during the 2nd quarter valued at $392,000. Institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

Drive Shack stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.90. 565,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,380. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.32. Drive Shack has a 12 month low of $3.55 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market cap of $261.53 million, a PE ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 1.47.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). Drive Shack had a negative return on equity of 87.07% and a negative net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $74.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.05 million.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses. Its Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates an entertainment golf venue in Orlando, Florida. This segment also focuses on opening a chain of dining and entertainment golf venues in the United States and internationally, which combine golf, competition, dining, and fun.

