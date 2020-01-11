Zacks: CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives Average Rating of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

CB Financial Services Inc (NASDAQ:CBFV) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1-year consensus target price of $31.00 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.49 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned CB Financial Services an industry rank of 155 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of CB Financial Services stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.90. 22,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,573. The company has a market capitalization of $156.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. CB Financial Services has a 52-week low of $22.77 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. On average, research analysts predict that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is 56.80%.

In other CB Financial Services news, Director John J. Lacarte purchased 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.76 per share, with a total value of $32,153.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 11,339 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 213,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after acquiring an additional 23,056 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% in the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

