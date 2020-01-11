Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to post sales of $1.13 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Globe Life’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Globe Life posted sales of $1.08 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globe Life will report full year sales of $4.51 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.50 billion to $4.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $4.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Globe Life.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GL. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

In related news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.13, for a total value of $1,815,405.00. Also, CAO Michael Shane Henrie sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $99,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $99,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,169 shares of company stock worth $13,086,963 over the last quarter. 3.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GL. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.89% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $104.25. 270,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,668. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. Globe Life has a 12 month low of $78.99 and a 12 month high of $107.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is 11.26%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

