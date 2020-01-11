XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Upgraded to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on XELB. DA Davidson cut shares of XCel Brands from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of XCel Brands from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st.

Get XCel Brands alerts:

Shares of XCel Brands stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.46. The stock had a trading volume of 8,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.51 and its 200 day moving average is $1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.46. XCel Brands has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

XCel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The textile maker reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.93 million for the quarter. XCel Brands had a return on equity of 3.46% and a net margin of 3.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XCel Brands will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in XCel Brands stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of XCel Brands Inc (NASDAQ:XELB) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,498 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.40% of XCel Brands worth $111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

About XCel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, licenses, markets, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the H Halston, the C Wonder, and the Highline Collective brands.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for XCel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XCel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.