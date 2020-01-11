WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRW. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 187.90 ($2.47). 14,793,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.68. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

About WM Morrison Supermarkets

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

