WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 200 at Sanford C. Bernstein

WM Morrison Supermarkets (LON:MRW) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 200 ($2.63) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has a market perform rating on the grocer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MRW. UBS Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.29) target price (up from GBX 245 ($3.22)) on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays restated an underweight rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.37) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut WM Morrison Supermarkets to an underperform rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and set a GBX 245 ($3.22) target price on shares of WM Morrison Supermarkets in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on WM Morrison Supermarkets from GBX 245 ($3.22) to GBX 229 ($3.01) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 227.83 ($3.00).

WM Morrison Supermarkets stock traded down GBX 4.65 ($0.06) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 187.90 ($2.47). 14,793,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,680,000. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 198.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 197.68. WM Morrison Supermarkets has a 12-month low of GBX 176.90 ($2.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 246.45 ($3.24). The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.58.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail super stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company is involved in in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance and leasing services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

